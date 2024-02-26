EastEnders star brings Sleuth to Eastbourne

Sleuth is on tour (contributed pic)

And if you are looking for a contemporary context, then think The Traitors, says Neil McDermott (EastEnders, The Royal) who leads the cast with Todd Boyce (Coronation Street’s Stephen Reid). In the piece, a young man arrives at the impressive home of a famous mystery writer only to be unwittingly drawn into a tangled web of intrigue and gamesmanship where nothing is quite as it seems...

“I don't want to give too much away,” says Neil. “This is a play that is full of surprises and certainly for the bulk of the show it's a two-hander. It's a Tony award-winning play that was written in 1970. It was in the West End and Broadway for 12 years and you don't become a Tony award-winning play without being really good writing. It's a thriller. It's a mystery. It's a study of human conflict and jealousy and manipulation and I think if you want to think about now, then maybe it's got a touch of The Traitors about it. You can't update the play but you can think about it in the 2024 context and I do think there is an element of that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil takes the role of Milo Tindle: “He comes to this big country house and an old man in the house has invited Milo that I play to have a chat about the fact that Milo is having an affair with his wife. So it's quite an odd situation. They are going to have a discussion about how this man is divorcing his wife and my character is marrying her. But you start to realise that there are all sorts of ulterior motives and strange things start occurring.”

Most Popular

In rehearsals the focus was on bringing out the thriller aspects of the play: “And I think you've just got to have a really good script which we have got. And you also want to be able to surprise your audience, and I think the point is that you have to surprise them for real. It's no good pretending to surprise them and them just going along with you. You have to have really, really good twists and turns in the story.”