Easter egg hunts, activity trails and crafts are fun for families

Easter 2022: 14 Easter things to do in Littlehampton and beyond

Easter opens up a host of possibilities, with spring flowers to find, eggs to hunt and crafts to enjoy. We have put together a range of places to visit and things to do for families this Easter.

By Elaine Hammond
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 9:57 am

Parenting expert The Edit by Silver Cross offers some top tips on how to travel stress-free with your little ones. Advice includes giving yourself plenty of time and expect the unexpected, planning snacks and activities for the day, and talking to your children about the trip so they know what to expect.

See also: Giant Easter egg trail created by inspiring artists working with Littlehampton schools

Free workshop at Dogs Trust Shoreham will help children understand dogs better

1. Mewsbrook Park

Children aged three to 11 are invited to Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton on Wednesday, April 13, from 10am to 12pm, for eggsciting free fun, organised by Littlehampton Town Council. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are available at the Mewsbrook Park Café.

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales

2. LOVE Local EGGstravaganza Art Trail

Inspiring artists are working with eight schools in the Littlehampton area to create an Easter trail featuring giant eggs in a range of imaginative styles and materials, plus four large fibreglass eggs, painted and finished by the artists. The free, inclusive arts-based launch event is in Littlehampton High Street on April 9, featuring live music and chalk and spray art activities, and the trail will then run until April 24.

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales

3. Coombes Farm

It is lambing time at Coombes Farm from March 19 to April 24. See 600 ewes lambing and 50 Sussex cows calving and hopefully watch lambs and calves being born. You will be able to walk to the top of the Downs through the ewes and lambs and it is hoped there will be tractor rides again. There have been 200 early ewes, so lots of lambs already to see. Book a visit to the lambing yard at coombes.co.uk.

Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales

4. Dogs Trust Shoreham

Children aged seven and over can learn how to live happily and safely with dogs at a free workshop organised by Dogs Trust Shoreham for the Easter holidays. No dogs will be present at the 90-minute workshop, which will be held at the rehoming centre in Brighton Road, Shoreham, on Thursday, April 14, from 12.30pm to 2pm. Spaces are free but limited, to book, email [email protected]

Photo: User (UGC)

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4