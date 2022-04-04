Easter egg hunts, activity trails and crafts are fun for families

Easter 2022: 16 Easter things to do in Littlehampton and beyond

Easter opens up a host of possibilities, with spring flowers to find, eggs to hunt and crafts to enjoy. We have put together a range of places to visit and things to do for families this Easter.

By Elaine Hammond
Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:54 am
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 9:59 am

1. Euro Rail

Gaugemaster, next to Ford railway station, is hosting a European themed model railway show on Saturday, April 9, and, Sunday, April 10. The free event will feature model railway layouts, scenic modelling demonstrations and interactive exhibits.

Photo: Gaugemaster

2. Littlehampton Museum

Find out about five Kings and Queens and how Littlehampton has celebrated their big moments in a fun and interactive display at Littlehampton Museum. Royal Littlehampton looks at how the town has celebrated the big events of the past 200 years. It runs until June 6, entry free. Visitors are invited to think about what they would do if they were royal for the day, there is a children’s activity table and a fun corgi hunt around the gallery.

3. Mewsbrook Park

Children aged three to 11 are invited to Mewsbrook Park in Littlehampton on Wednesday, April 13, from 10am to 12pm, for eggsciting free fun, organised by Littlehampton Town Council. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Refreshments are available at the Mewsbrook Park Café.

Photo: User (UGC)

4. LOVE Local EGGstravaganza Art Trail

Inspiring artists are working with eight schools in the Littlehampton area to create an Easter trail featuring giant eggs in a range of imaginative styles and materials, plus four large fibreglass eggs, painted and finished by the artists. The free, inclusive arts-based launch event is in Littlehampton High Street on April 9, featuring live music and chalk and spray art activities, and the trail will then run until April 24.

Photo: User (UGC)

