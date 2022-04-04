2. Littlehampton Museum

Find out about five Kings and Queens and how Littlehampton has celebrated their big moments in a fun and interactive display at Littlehampton Museum. Royal Littlehampton looks at how the town has celebrated the big events of the past 200 years. It runs until June 6, entry free. Visitors are invited to think about what they would do if they were royal for the day, there is a children’s activity table and a fun corgi hunt around the gallery.