Easter 2024: 10 Easter things to do in Littlehampton and beyond with the family

Easter opens up a host of possibilities and we have put together a range of places to visit and things to do for families in and around the Worthing and Littlehampton area.
1. Mewsbrook Park Easter Out & About
Littlehampton Town Council’s popular Easter Holiday park sessions at Mewsbrook Park are back on April 3 from 10am to 12pm and this year there will be more 'eggsciting' fun to be had. Children aged three to 11 are invited for a morning of free Easter enjoyment. Photo: Littlehampton Town Council
2. Laser light show
Arun District Council is bringing a free laser light show to East Green in Littlehampton this Easter. Elements of Earth will be held on Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30, and the 10-minute display will be shown three times between 7pm and 9pm, with visual and audio effects. Food and soft drinks available. Photo: Elaine Hammond
3. Lambing
It is lambing time at Coombes Farm until April 14. See the 800 ewes lambing and Sussex cows calving and hopefully watch lambs and calves being born. Tractor rides are available. Book a visit to the lambing yard at coombes.co.uk. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
4. Highdown Gardens
Highdown Gardens in Worthing is holding an Earth Discover Day on Wednesday, April 10, from 10am to 3pm. Explore art and nature with a range of free and low-cost activities, including seed sowing for £2.50, Easter egg hunt £1.50 and free big painting with Figment Arts. Photo: Steve Robards