An animal rescue centre in East Sussex is hosting Easter activities for all the family during the holidays.

You can get involved in an ‘eggciting’ Easter egg hunt at Raystede Animal Welfare Centre, in Ringmer, Lewes, whilst learning about the four-legged animals in their care, as part of its Family Learning Days.

These sessions are free for all to enjoy, but you must book a ticket as numbers are limited.

As you take part in the egg hunt, you will find egg-shaped boards around the trail, and at every reveal, children and their families will learn a fun fact about one of the animals Raystede cares for, such as facts like – how old is the oldest tortoise? What is a cat’s superpower?

These Family Learning Days are a great opportunity to educate your children, and if you are considering adopting a pet, you can ask the Raystede team any questions.

There are plenty of other activities for you to enjoy during the Family Learning Days, including:

Animal talks at 11am and 2.30pm, where you can learn more about Raystede’s work and how the charity supports all animals;

A film show in the yurt cinema;

Celebrate Easter by joining Raystede’s Easter egg hunt with a difference at their Family Learning Days, taking place during the school holidays.

And ‘a crafty challenge’.

You can also continue the fun at home with exclusive recipe cards for you to make a healthy treat for your pets.

Once you’ve booked a Family Learning Day event, you can enjoy ten per cent off food and drinks at the on-site cafe when you spend £10 or more.

The rescue centre’s cafe is the perfect spot to visit while enjoying your Easter egg hunt, and proceeds go directly towards helping the animals in the charity’s care.

The Family Learning Days take place between 10am and 4pm and can be booked online.

Due to the popularity of the sessions, they are already booked up for this week, but there are still places available on Wednesday and Thursday next week (April 12 and 13).

To book tickets, and to find out more about the charity’s work, visit: www.raystede.org/visit-us.