Bethune Court are holding a coffee morning on April 7 to raise money for Marie Curie.

Bethune Court Care Home in Boscobel Road St Leonards are holding an Easter Coffee Morning on Friday April 7 from 10.30am.

There will be coffee, tea and homemade cakes along with the chance to win some Easter treats in the raffle.

All proceeds raised will be going to Marie Curie.

Staff and residents alike would love you to join them.