Easter Egg Rollaton planned at Steyning Downland Scheme

​Up to 200 contestants are expected at Steyning Downland Scheme for this year's Easter Egg Rollaton.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 8th Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 17:13 GMT
The annual family event includes egg-themed competitions, with prizes for the longest rolled egg.

This year, for the first time, the best-decorated hard-boiled egg will have a special emphasis on bio-degradable and recycled decorations.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 30, at 1.30pm, with egg judging at 2.30pm. To book, visit www.steyningdownland.org

    Beth Priest, youth engagement worker, said: "Rolling competitions are sectioned into age ranges, under five, five to eight, eight to 11 and over 11, so everyone can get involved. And at just £3 an egg, located on the rolling hills of our historic Rifle Range and nature reserve, it’s a great opportunity for a fun afternoon for all the family."