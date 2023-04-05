Easter in Sussex: 10 of the best pubs in Eastbourne with a beer garden to enjoy this Easter
With Easter approaching, many people will be heading out with the family and friends to the pub for the long weekend.
By Sam Pole
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:21 BST
With sunshine set to come to the Sussex coast over the Easter period many people will be heading to the pub to enjoy a nice pint whilst soaking up the sun in a beer garden.
In no particular order, here are ten pubs in Eastbourne with a beer garden where you can enjoy this upcoming weekend.
