Easter opening gardens for the National Garden Scheme

This year, the Easter long weekend is early and takes place between 29th March (Good Friday) and 1st April (Easter Monday). Why not make the most of the sparkling spring season and plan a visit for the whole family to one of his suggested gardens? Don’t forget, all serve delicious refreshments too

with full details on all gardens found at www.ngs.org.uk

Maundy Thursday 28th March, Easter Monday 1st April & Thursday 5th April.

47 Denmans

The Old Vicarage, The Street, Washington, RH20 4AS. 10am to 5pm with pre-booking essential on 28th March and 5th April. Pay on gate or pre book online for Easter Monday ONLY, entry £7.

Enjoy 3½ acres of beautiful gardens set around an 1832 Regency house. At the front, formally laid out topiary with a wide lawn, mixed border and stunning contemporary water sculpture. The rear features new and mature trees from the 19th century with herbaceous borders, a water garden and stunning uninterrupted views of the North Downs. The Japanese garden with waterfall and pond leads to a large copse, stream, treehouse and stumpery. Each year 2000 tulips bulbs are planted for spring. WC available.

Good Friday 29th March.

Judy’s Cottage Garden, The Plantation, Worthing, BN13 2AE. 10.30am to 3.30pm, entry £5.

Butlers Farmhouse

A beautiful, medium sized, cottage garden with something of interest all year round. The plot has several mature trees, creating a real feeling of seclusion. The informal beds contain a mixture of shrubs, perennials, cottage garden plants and many spring bulbs. There are little, hidden, areas to enjoy, a small fish pond and other water features. There is also a pretty log cabin overlooking the garden

Easter Saturday 30th March & Easter Monday 1st April.

47 Denmans Lane, Lindfield, Haywards Heath, RH16 2JN. 1pm to 5pm, entry £7.

This beautiful and tranquil 1 acre garden was described by Sussex Life as a ‘garden where plants star’. It has been created by the owners over the past 20 years and is planted for interest throughout the seasons. Spring bulbs are followed by azaleas, rhododendrons, roses and herbaceous perennials. The garden also has ponds, vegetable and fruit gardens. There will be an extensive choice of perennial and annual bedding plants, plus home-made jams for sale.

The Garden House Brighton

Saturday 6th and Sunday 7th April.

Butlers Farmhouse, Butlers Lane, Herstmonceux, BN27 1QH. 2pm to 5pm, entry £5. Open by arrangement too, call 01323 833770.

Set in a lovely rural spot, this 1 acre garden surrounds a 16th century farmhouse, providing views of the South Downs. It is very pretty in spring with daffodils, hellebores and primroses. Quite a fun, quirky garden with surprises round every corner including a rainbow border, small pond, Cornish inspired beach corners, a poison garden and secret jungle garden. Plants for sale.

BY ARRANGEMENT for groups of 10 plus from 15th March

Judy's Cottage Garden

The Garden House, 5 Warleigh Road, Brighton, BN1 4NT. Entry £6. E mail: [email protected] or call 07729 037182.

One of Brighton’s secret gardens. The garden aims to provide year-round interest with trees, shrubs, herbaceous borders and annuals, fruit and vegetables. There are two glasshouses, a pond and rockery as well. A friendly garden, always changing with a touch of magic to delight visitors, above all it is a slice of the country in the midst of a bustling city. Plants for sale.

BY ARRANGEMENT for groups of 5 plus from 1st March

South Grange, Quickbourne Lane, Northiam, Rye, TN31 6QY. Entry £6. Ring 01797 252984 or email [email protected]

This is a Hardy Plant Society members’ garden with a wide variety of trees, shrubs, perennials, grasses and pots arranged into a complex garden display for year-round colour and interest. See raised vegetable beds, wildlife pond, water features, orchard, rose arbour, soft fruit cage and living gazebo. There is a house roof runoff diverted to storage and pond. Visit the small area of wild wood. Throughout there is an emphasis on planting for insects. They try to maintain nectar and pollen supplies and varied habitats for most of the creatures that share the garden, hoping that this variety will keep the garden in good heart. Home propagated plants for sale.

In 2023, the National Garden Scheme donated a record total of £3,403,960 thanks to the many visits made to the gardens opening for the scheme.

South Grange

This represents a superlative achievement by the garden owners and county team volunteers who together worked tirelessly to host open days at 3,389 gardens across the year. The lion’s share, £2,475,000 goes to some of the UK’s best-loved nursing and health charities, many of which have continued to provide vital support to the NHS and communities across the UK in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and who are now struggling to provide services in the new cost of living crisis. The long-term nature of funding from the National Garden Scheme allows these charities to continue the provision of critical community nursing services, end-of-life care and respite for families and carers across the UK.

The National Garden Scheme relies primarily on the income generated by admission at its garden gates and through the sale of plants, teas and cake. Additional income streams include fundraising events such as online talks, garden parties, and commercial partnerships.