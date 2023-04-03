Easter wine trail at the Ridgeview estate

Ridgeview, the pioneers of exceptional English sparkling wine are hosting a free Easter family day out this weekend in their third generation wine estate, in the heart of the Sussex countryside.

Ridgeview wine estate

Past the bluebells and through the woods, you can expect a fun-filled day out for all the family. The free Easter Wildlife Trail will take you from vines to woodlands so you can watch spring unfold.

You’ll discover honeybees, and a bug hotel along the way, with a chocolate treat for the children when they complete the trail. Grownups, you can expect a complimentary wine tasting at our winery shop too.

There’s no need to book and the activity is free of charge. Simply arrive at Ridgeview and collect your Peter Rabbit activity pack from our winery shop from April 7 to 9, from 12pm to 4pm.

If this Easter adventure sounds up your street, then why not make a day of it and stay for lunch in the Rows & Vine restaurant where you can celebrate Easter by treating your tastebuds to our new Spring and Sunday menus – book here.