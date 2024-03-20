Egg-citing Easter Egg-stravaganza at East Dean village market
East Dean village market will have an array of scrumptious food stalls, crafts, local artists, children’s wear, hand crafted jewellery, macrame, cheeses, breads, dog treats, wooden crafts, crystals, and lots more
You can find 22 stalls full to bursting within the large hall and 30 stalls within the car parks outside
We have a selection of local classic and vintage vehicles on display, free children’s crafts, Easter Egg hunt, Easter Bonnet competition at 3pm prizes for the winners and certificates for everyone, all ages welcome to join in the fun.We are lucky to have very talented Local performers throughout the day and duck racing.
The Market Cafe will be open with hot and cold drinks, sweet treats, light bites and scrummy cakes
Free parking in the horse field
postcode BN20 0DJ
what3words hampers dissolves ages
bus route 12, 12A, 12X
For details please email [email protected]
Find the event of Facebook and local posters