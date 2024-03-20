Egg-citing Easter Egg-stravaganza at East Dean village market

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

East Dean village market will have an array of scrumptious food stalls, crafts, local artists, children’s wear, hand crafted jewellery, macrame, cheeses, breads, dog treats, wooden crafts, crystals, and lots more

You can find 22 stalls full to bursting within the large hall and 30 stalls within the car parks outside

We have a selection of local classic and vintage vehicles on display, free children’s crafts, Easter Egg hunt, Easter Bonnet competition at 3pm prizes for the winners and certificates for everyone, all ages welcome to join in the fun.We are lucky to have very talented Local performers throughout the day and duck racing.

Eggciting Easter Event

The Market Cafe will be open with hot and cold drinks, sweet treats, light bites and scrummy cakes

Free parking in the horse field

postcode BN20 0DJ

what3words hampers dissolves ages

bus route 12, 12A, 12X

For details please email [email protected]