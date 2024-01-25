Embark on a night of captivating tales with Dan Magill at Arun Speakers
Magill will guide attendees through a captivating journey filled with storytelling secrets and invaluable tips.
Magill's expertise encompasses the art of storytelling, and he will share his insights on developing compelling narratives, delivery techniques, and refining editing skills. This event promises to be an enriching experience for those looking to enhance their storytelling prowess.
Attendees are encouraged to bring along their own stories, as there will be a unique opportunity to share them live on stage. Magill believes, "Learning the art of storytelling is a distant second to practicing the act of storytelling," emphasizing the hands-on approach to mastering this craft.
For more information and to express your interest, visit Arun Speakers on Facebook at facebook.com/ArunSpeakers To secure your spot for this unforgettable evening, send an email to [email protected].
Don't miss this chance to elevate your storytelling skills and be part of an engaging and inspiring event at Arun Speakers. We look forward to seeing you there!
Meetings are held at the Friends Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester.