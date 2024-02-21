Embark on a unique adventure at Globetrotters Easter Mini Golf in Horsham!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Opening 16th March for the Camping World Show weekend, the event is perfect for friends, families, and adventure seekers alike, this event promises thrills, laughter, and delectable street food delights against the backdrop of early spring vibes.

After a round of mini golf, prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey courtesy of Wild Cow, a local vendor serving up irresistible street food delights. From succulent steak with garlic-salted chips to delectable halloumi paired with homemade chimichurri, their offerings promise to tantalise every palate.

The event will run until 14th April.

A word from Nick Martin, Director at Globetrotters:

"We are thrilled to return to be promoting another mini golf event in Horsham. We are now accepting online bookings, and for those looking for the best deal, please use the discount code EASTER-15 to enjoy a 15% discount on all tickets. Hurry, as this offer is available for a limited time only."

Whether you're a seasoned mini golfer or a complete novice, Globetrotters Easter Mini Golf & Street Food promises an experience brimming with fun and excitement. Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and get ready to do something a little different this Easter!