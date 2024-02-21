BREAKING

Embark on a unique adventure at Globetrotters Easter Mini Golf in Horsham!

This Easter, an exciting opportunity awaits as Globetrotters invites you to join in for an unforgettable experience at their around the world themed 9-hole mini golf course nestled within Camping World Horsham.
Nick Martin
Published 21st Feb 2024, 09:19 GMT
Opening 16th March for the Camping World Show weekend, the event is perfect for friends, families, and adventure seekers alike, this event promises thrills, laughter, and delectable street food delights against the backdrop of early spring vibes.

After a round of mini golf, prepare your taste buds for a culinary journey courtesy of Wild Cow, a local vendor serving up irresistible street food delights. From succulent steak with garlic-salted chips to delectable halloumi paired with homemade chimichurri, their offerings promise to tantalise every palate.

The event will run until 14th April.

A picture of a mini golf putter and ball about to be hit towards an obstacle.A picture of a mini golf putter and ball about to be hit towards an obstacle.
    A word from Nick Martin, Director at Globetrotters:

    "We are thrilled to return to be promoting another mini golf event in Horsham. We are now accepting online bookings, and for those looking for the best deal, please use the discount code EASTER-15 to enjoy a 15% discount on all tickets. Hurry, as this offer is available for a limited time only."

    Whether you're a seasoned mini golfer or a complete novice, Globetrotters Easter Mini Golf & Street Food promises an experience brimming with fun and excitement. Mark your calendars, gather your crew, and get ready to do something a little different this Easter!

    More information, as well as tickets to the event, can be found on their website.

