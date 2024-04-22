Emsworth Concert Band makes its Chichester debut

Emsworth Concert Band (contributed pic)

So far they have mostly performed in and around their hometown, explains spokesman Rich Taylor: “So it may surprise you that Emsworth does actually have a full-size award-winning concert band made up of around 45 woodwind, brass and percussion players. And they are coming to Chichester later this month. For the first time, you can see and hear the band in the heart of the city at St Paul's Church on Saturday, April 27. As with all their concert programmes, this one is another lively and moving programme packed with music from shows, screen and something in between. Being their debut concert in the city, all members of the band are looking forward to entertaining a full house of new faces and showcasing the local talents of Emsworth to the people of Chichester.

“Emsworth Concert Band is now in its 38th years and Andy Hall, bandmaster with the Band of His Majesty's Royal Marines Collingwood, has been the musical director for the past five years. The band is in no doubt that it is through his natural talents and passion for playing music that it is where it is now. As well as always having sell-out performances at concerts in and around Emsworth, this was actually put to the test last month when the band entered Chichester's Festival for Music, Dance and Speech in March for the first time in the wind band class. Performing two contrasting pieces, the band won the class with an ‘exceptional, both technically and artistically' score and also won the top prize of the Mayor of Chichester’s trophy for 'most outstanding performance' at the festival this year.”

Tickets are £15 on Eventbrite; from Smith Simmonds and Partners, 32 North Street, Chichester; or on the door.

Chairman Jo Bennett is the principal flautist: “I joined ECB in September 2013 after moving from Bexley in Kent to the Petersfield area. The band rehearses for two hours every week on a Thursday evening from 7.30 until 9.30pm. For me, it’s two hours when you can leave your everyday life at the door and totally immerse yourself in music and not think about anything else. I particularly like to play arrangements that have a Celtic feel or music from films or shows.

“I’m delighted to be playing in St Paul’s for the first time. It is such a beautiful setting and I am looking forward to our debut concert there and the hope of attracting some new people to our already growing following.