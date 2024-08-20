Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The fabulous Emsworth Show is making a return this bank holiday and is promising to be a day of great family fun.

Taking place in the grounds of One Church, Thorney Road on Monday, August 26, this year's show promises to be a spectacular celebration of local culture, talent and tradition having been a staple of the town's social calendar for over a century.

The event takes place from 10.30am to 5pm and will feature a wide array of attractions and activities designed to entertain all ages from vibrant flower displays and impressive vegetable competitions to lively entertainment, crafts and food stalls and the much loved dog show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Emsworth Show returns place on August Bank Holiday Monday. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For those looking for entertainment, the main stage will host a variety of performances throughout the day, including live music, dance groups, and theatrical acts. Children will be delighted by the funfair rides, face painting, and interactive animal displays, ensuring a day full of excitement and laughter.

One of the main highlights of the show is the horticultural competition, where local gardeners showcase their best flowers, fruits, and vegetables. The stunning displays are a testament to the dedication and skill of Emsworth’s green-fingered residents.

Visitors can also enjoy the many craft stalls filled with handmade goods from local artisans, and the food market, offering a delicious selection of local produce and culinary delights.

The Emsworth Show returns for 2024. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

A spokesperson for the event said: “The Emsworth Show is not just about fun; it is also about community. Local charities and organizations will have stalls at the event, providing information about their work and raising funds for important causes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased to say that we have kept the ticket price the same this year £7 (no extra fees) children 13 years and under go free!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.emsworthshow.co.uk or tickets are also available for purchase at Mary Puppins Pet Pantry in the High Street.