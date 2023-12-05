The festive spirit has come to Emsworth with the town’s annual Christmas light switch-on ceremony.

The event, which took place in St Peter’s Square on Friday, December 1 from 5pm, saw the town’s lights will be switched on and appearances from Havant MP Alan Mak and the mayor of Havant Rosy Raines.

Visitors also got to see carol singing and music, the arrival of Father Christmas, stalls supporting Emsworth Primary Schools and The Cantando Choir performing.

Children has the chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto at Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club.

More Christmas fun will follow on Saturday, December 16 at Emsworth's Christmas Market Day in St Peters Square from 10am until 1pm which will be featuring Hampshire Farmer’s Market. There will be a Christmas Fair and Santa's Grotto in Emsworth Cottage Hospital from 10am until 1pm. There will also be carols round the Lobster Pot tree on Emsworth Quay at 11.30am.

Here are 10 pictures from the event:

1 . Emsworth Christmas lights Emsworth Christmas lights were switched on in St Peter's Square on Friday, December 1, 2023. Pictured is: MP Alan Mak and the mayor of Havant Rosy Raines. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

2 . Emsworth Christmas lights Emsworth Christmas lights were switched on in St Peter's Square on Friday, December 1, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

3 . Emsworth Christmas lights Emsworth Christmas lights were switched on in St Peter's Square on Friday, December 1, 2023. Pictured is: (l-r) Tracey Kennett with her son Oscar Silvester and mum Irene Kennett. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing