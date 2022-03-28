From the South Downs to the beautiful coast for days out to farms and amusement parks there is something for everyone.

With that in mind we have put together a gallery of some of the top attractions in Sussex.

Click through our gallery to see if you find somewhere new.

1. Kew's Wakehurst, Haywards Heath, West Sussex Spot the wildlife and year-round colour in its valleys, and explore over 500 acres of ornamental gardens, ancient woodlands and a nature reserve. Picture: Steve Robards

2. Royal Pavilion Brighton Built as a seaside pleasure palace for King George IV, this historic house mixes Regency grandeur with the visual style of India and China. Picture: Jon Rigby

3. Drusillas Park, Alfriston, East Sussex Drusillas offers a loving home to over one hundred exotic animals, large adventure playareas, rides and a splash pad.

4. Weald and Downland Museum, Chichester, West Sussex The museum covers 40 acres, with over 50 historic buildings dating from 950AD to the 19th century, along with gardens, farm animals, walks and a mill pond. Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk. SUS-221003-092118003 Photo: Haywards Heath