English Tourism Week: Top attractions to visit in Sussex

English Tourism Week (March 18-27) is a celebration of all England has to offer.

By Charlotte Harding
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 10:53 am

VisitEngland leads the annual English Tourism Week campaign celebrating the diverse, exciting and vibrant sector, and showcasing the quality, range and value of English tourism

With that in mind we have put together a gallery of some of the top attractions in Sussex.

There are over 100 attractions in the county with many open all year round, so click through our gallery to see if you find somewhere new.

1. Kew's Wakehurst, Haywards Heath, West Sussex

Spot the wildlife and year-round colour in its valleys, and explore over 500 acres of ornamental gardens, ancient woodlands and a nature reserve. Picture: Steve Robards

2. Royal Pavilion Brighton

Built as a seaside pleasure palace for King George IV, this historic house mixes Regency grandeur with the visual style of India and China. Picture: Jon Rigby

3. Drusillas Park, Alfriston, East Sussex

Drusillas offers a loving home to over one hundred exotic animals, large adventure playareas, rides and a splash pad.

4. Weald and Downland Museum, Chichester, West Sussex

The museum covers 40 acres, with over 50 historic buildings dating from 950AD to the 19th century, along with gardens, farm animals, walks and a mill pond. Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk. SUS-221003-092118003

