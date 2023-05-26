Enjoy 2-for-1 tickets at Michelham Priory, Hailsham, over the Bank Holiday weekend

Enjoy 2-for-1 tickets on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28 at Michelham Priory House and Gardens, as the historic Tudor mansion and seven acres of delightful gardens reopens for visitors.

Michelham Priory House & Gardens

The gates at Michelham Priory House and Gardens near Hailsham swing open once again, as the historic site welcomes visitors this summer.

Open from Thursday to Sunday each week up to the end of June, Sussex Past, who own and care for this medieval moated island is celebrating the opening weekend by offering 2-for-1 tickets* on Saturday May 27 and Sunday May 28.

Wander around the stunning gardens, explore the Tudor mansion and enjoy the tranquility of this hidden gem, nestled in the heart of the Cuckmere Valley.

The Tudor Mansion at Michelham Priory House & Gardens

Children can enjoy dressing up in our World War II area, and blow off steam in our outdoor adventure playground.

More about Michelham Priory

Founded by Augustinian canons in 1229, the site is steeped in history. During Tudor times the site suffered destruction caused by the dissolution of the monasteries, and in World War Two it was home to evacuees and the Canadian Army.

There are fascinating displays of furniture and artefacts, set in rooms reflecting different periods of Michelham’s rich history. These include an historic kitchen and the World War Two evacuees’ bedroom. Children will enjoy the hands-on activities and outfits to try on.

Outdoors there are seven acres of beautiful grounds and buildings to explore including: a great barn; medieval gatehouse; and the kitchen, physic and medieval herb gardens.

There’s plenty inside and out to entertain the whole family for the day.

Admission and 2-for-1 ticket offer*Lower priced ticket goes free, not to be used in conjunction with any other offer, available only on arrival at the ticket desk.

Admission is £13 for adults, £12 for seniors and children aged 5 to 17 cost £6.50. Under 5s go free.

Those who chose to Gift Aid their admission are entitled to 12 months free entry from the date of visit.

Members of The Sussex Archaeological Society can visit Michelham Priory and any Sussex Past other heritage sites in Sussex for free.