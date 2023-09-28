BREAKING
Enjoy a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday September 29 at Stone Cross

Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross is holding a coffee morning on Friday September 29 from 10am until 3pm.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 28th Sep 2023, 09:28 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 09:29 BST
Friday is the day when venues across the country stage fundraising events for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Everyone is invited to Sharnfold - and help raise money for this wonderful cause.

Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group said: "Please join us tomorrow - it is a wonderful charity doing wonderful work."

No booking is required - just head to the cafe at Sharnfold.

