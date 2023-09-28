Enjoy a Macmillan coffee morning on Friday September 29 at Stone Cross
Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross is holding a coffee morning on Friday September 29 from 10am until 3pm.
Friday is the day when venues across the country stage fundraising events for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Everyone is invited to Sharnfold - and help raise money for this wonderful cause.
Donna Bull from The Family Parks Group said: "Please join us tomorrow - it is a wonderful charity doing wonderful work."
No booking is required - just head to the cafe at Sharnfold.