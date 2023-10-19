Enjoy a series of literary talks from the University of Chichester this autumn
The University of Chichester is holding several talks in the next few weeks, including a lecture about the author Iris Murdoch and a series at the Oxfam book shop.
On 21 October, recent PhD graduate Dr Lucy Oulton will be presenting an ecocritical reading of The Sea, The Sea from her thesis 'Wild Iris: Iris Murdoch's Environmental Imagination’.
All are welcome at this free talk, titled: A quietly dangerously violent mood: The sea in The Sea, The Sea. It is being held at the Bishop Otter campus from 5.30-7pm.
The Department of Humanities has also organised a series of literary talks to be held at Oxfam bookshop in the next few months, starting with ‘Exploring John Dunne’ by Dr Charles Green on 8 November.
For the full programme, go to: https://twitter.com/miles_leeson/status/1700125714782081236.
Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased at the shop.