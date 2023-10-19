BREAKING
Enjoy a series of literary talks from the University of Chichester this autumn

The University of Chichester is holding several talks in the next few weeks, including a lecture about the author Iris Murdoch and a series at the Oxfam book shop.
By Rachael PageContributor
Published 19th Oct 2023, 13:46 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 13:46 BST
On 21 October, recent PhD graduate Dr Lucy Oulton will be presenting an ecocritical reading of The Sea, The Sea from her thesis 'Wild Iris: Iris Murdoch's Environmental Imagination’.

All are welcome at this free talk, titled: A quietly dangerously violent mood: The sea in The Sea, The Sea. It is being held at the Bishop Otter campus from 5.30-7pm.

The Department of Humanities has also organised a series of literary talks to be held at Oxfam bookshop in the next few months, starting with ‘Exploring John Dunne’ by Dr Charles Green on 8 November.

For the full programme, go to: https://twitter.com/miles_leeson/status/1700125714782081236.

Tickets cost £5 and can be purchased at the shop.

