Enjoy the Great Outdoors with new walking weekend in Eastbourne

The Walking Weekend takes place on Saturday and Sunday 4-5 May and kicks off National Walking Month, which promotes the benefits of walking for physical health, mental well-being, and enjoying the fresh air outdoors.

The weekend event also acts as a springboard to the Walking Festival in September when Eastbourne hosts a nine-day celebration of the great outdoors with free guide-led walks in the town, the surrounding areas and the South Downs.

The Walking Weekend is designed to attract new and active visitors to the town looking to spend some time away trying out walks they haven’t been on before as well as those looking for a more sustainable and green holiday.

All walks are free and the details will be announced in the Spring.

They will include longer and more challenging walks for keen ramblers with experienced guides, exploring the South Downs National Park and Sussex countryside.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility & Community Safety, said, “Eastbourne and the surrounding area has so many fabulous walks across stunning landscapes and this new event will showcase those.

“We all know how walking is great for our wellbeing and I hope visitors will enjoy discovering Eastbourne’s walks and feel the benefit of getting out in the great outdoors.”

Organisers are now working with the local walk leader community to organise walks, and experienced leaders who would like to curate a walk can get in touch at [email protected]

The Eastbourne Walking Weekend takes place from 4 – 5 May and the Eastbourne Walking Festival returns from 7-15 Sept, with a wide range of walks from challenging hikes to town trails and heritage tours.