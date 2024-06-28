Enjoy The Sound of Springsteen in Eastbourne

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Sound of Springsteen comes to Eastbourne’s Congress Theatre on Thursday, July 4, with some of the greatest hits of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

Tickets are priced £29.50.

To book, call the box office on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

A spokesman said: “This critically acclaimed show comes to the Congress for the first time ever and features the very best from Bruce Springsteen’s catalogue of classics including Born to Run, Dancing in the Dark, Born in the USA, Glory Days and The River and more.

The Sound of Springsteen (contributed pic)

“Experience the pure rock 'n' roll euphoria of Bruce Springsteen as this outstanding show brings his iconic sound to life, taking you on a musical journey through the incredible catalogue, from Greetings from Asbury Park to 2020's Ghosts via the legendary hits Born in the USA and Born to Run.

“From high-octane vocals to the phenomenal stage production, every detail is meticulously crafted to transport you back to the golden age of rock 'n' roll.

“One of the album era's most prominent musicians, Bruce Springsteen has sold more than 71 million albums in the US and more than 140 million worldwide, making him the 27th best-selling music artist of all time as of 2024.

“He has earned 20 Grammy Awards, two Golden Globes, an Academy Award and a Special Tony Award.

"Bruce Springsteen was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999, In 2010, Rolling Stone ranked him 23rd on its list of the 100 Greatest Artists of All Time, which described him as being the embodiment of rock & roll.

"Whether you’re a lifetime Springsteen fan or discovering his music for the first time, you will be captivated by the thundering guitars, iconic saxophone and powerful lyrics that defined generations.

"Get ready to experience the legacy of The Boss with The Sound of Springsteen and rock the night away at the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne on Thursday, July 4 at 7.30pm.”