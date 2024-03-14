Enjoy the Take That hits in Crawley

The Take That Experience. Pic by Robin Savage

The Take That Experience comes to The Hawth Crawley on Friday, March 15 at 7.30pm.

A spokesman said: “Wowing audiences everywhere they go with their amazing vocals, replica costumes and electrifying dance routines, they continue to successfully recreate the magic of Take That with the Greatest Hits Tour. Join Gary, Howard, Mark, Jason and of course the ultimate entertainer Robbie for an evening of hit after hit that has earned Take That iconic status and without doubt the title of the UK’s favourite boy band. The Take That Experience has been endorsed by Nigel Martin Smith, Take That’s original manager as the closest thing to Take That.

“The Take That Experience perform all the classic songs you know and love from the 90s through to the present including smash hits Pray, Relight My Fire, Patience, Shine, These Days and Giants. The show also features a solo set from the one and only ‘Robbie Williams’ who brings alive firm fan favourite songs Rock DJ, Candy and of course the iconic song that launched his solo career, Angels. The boys don’t just give you a night you’ll Never Forget... they give you The Take That Experience!”

Tickets priced £28 are available at hawth.co.uk or by calling The Hawth box office (12 noon-4pm, Monday to Friday) on 01293 553636.

Also coming up, Mid Sussex-based Coro Nuovo kick off their 2024 season with a Magic of the Movies fundraising concert for the Friends of Holy Trinity Church, Cuckfield. The concert will be in the church on Sunday, March 17 at 2.30pm with tickets available on https://bit.ly/magic-of-the-movies.