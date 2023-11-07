Enjoy traditional crafts and seasonal spirit at the Friends of DGH Christmas Coffee Morning

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital invite you to their Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday 25 November 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Friends of Eastbourne Hospital are holding a Christmas Coffee Morning on Saturday 25 November 2023 from 10 am – 12 pm in All Saints' Church Hall on Grange Road in Eastbourne.

Visitors can kick-start their Christmas shopping at this lovely, traditional event, where there will be a large variety of stalls including: Gifts, Cakes, Preserves, Toys, Cards, Jewellery, Patchwork, Home-made Gifts and Books, as well as a raffle. Tea, coffee and cake will also be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All monies raised will go towards the Friends' current major fundraising project to equip the DGH with a nuclear medicine gamma camera.

Most Popular

Friends of Eastbourne Hospital Christmas Coffee Morning

This will enable quicker identification of cancer markers in patients and it will speed up the analysis of how invasive the cancer is. It works faster than current diagnostic equipment which will mean more patients can be investigated, and cancer waits can be reduced.