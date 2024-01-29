Enrico Tomasso plays Shoreham gig

Enrico Tomasso (contributed pic)

Event spokesman David Roberts said: “Enrico Tomasso, who was born in Leeds, started playing the trumpet at the age of five having been inspired by a recording of Louis Armstrong. At the age of seven he met Louis Armstrong on his last visit to England and played for him. Louis gave the budding trumpet player many tips on playing jazz trumpet but added a life tip too ‘Remember, don’t marry no woman who don’t dig your horn!’

“Tomasso has won best trumpet player in the British Jazz Awards four times and continues to be rated at the very top of his profession.

“The show is hosted by Mike Hatchard whose jazz breakfasts in Shoreham have had an enthusiastic and loyal following for many years. Mike is a jazz piano and violin maestro. He always has talented guests and superb supporting musicians. This February will feature Nils Solberg on guitar and Oz Dechaine on bass.

“The show at The Harbour Club, Harbour Way, Shoreham, BN43 5HG starts at 11am and tickets are available from WeGotTickets.com at £12 or phone 07710 217 672 to reserve.

"The club has a free car park at the venue and there is disabled access. The club has a licensed bar and a restaurant. To book an excellent after-show lunch at the club phone 01273 453442.”