Entries open for Magnificent Motors show in Eastbourne

Entries have opened for the annual motoring festival in Eastbourne, showcasing an array of classic cars.

Magnificent Motors - one of the biggest free motoring events on the south coast - will return to Western Lawns on April 29-30. More than 600 vehicles are expected over the two days and entries are now open to show off your prize and joy.

From turn of the century runabouts to modern day star cars and electric cars of the future, visitors can expect over a century of motoring heritage with some fascinating stories behind each bonnet.

Car owners and clubs can enter their vehicle for free subject to set criteria, with limits on each year and vehicle type, to ensure a wide selection of motoring heritage on display.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council lead member for tourism and culture, said: “Magnificent Motors is sure to get our events season off to a winning start and it’s the perfect partner for your May bank holiday weekend. There is always such a wonderful atmosphere, both for visitors and exhibitors, it’s a great way to meet fellow auto club members and to showcase your vehicle in a stunning location.”

The show also includes food and drink stalls, plus children’s rides.

