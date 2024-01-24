Equality, Diversity and Inclusion: A Tick-Box Exercise? Vandu Languages' annual conference in Lewes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vandu Languages stands as a translation and interpreting agency with a profound commitment to the advancement of underrepresented communities in Sussex, while Diversity Resource International (DRI) is a non-profit social enterprise dedicated to supporting local ethnically diverse and migrant communities.

While Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) has become a standard practice for organisations across the UK, it also has its vocal critics. In exploring the impact of EDI, the event aims to identify areas for improvement and facilitate open discussions on inclusive leadership.

Featuring local experts, the conference will include insightful contributions from David Ruebain, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Culture, Equality, and Inclusion at Sussex University and consultant to the Premier League on equality issues.

Guest speakers include David Christie-Davies, Senior Social Worker at Independent Migrant Services; Matt Vincent, Social Work Manager at Independent Migrant Services; Razia Aziz, Founder and Co-director of the Equality Academy; and Tanya Brown Griffith, Programme Director at Sussex Health and Care Partnership.

Furthermore, the conference will be chaired by Kevin Richmond, Chief Executive at Sussex Community Foundation. These experts will provide valuable insights and propose strategies for genuinely integrating a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion beyond formal training programmes.

As a community-focused event, the conference extends an open invitation to all interested individuals, with a special emphasis on voluntary and public sector organisation leaders and academic institutions based in Sussex. Running from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm, the event's agenda includes scheduled presentations, an open forum for questions, networking opportunities, and a delightful buffet.

While entries are free, participants must confirm their attendance through Eventbrite. The event can be found under the name 'Vandu Languages and Diversity Resource International Annual Conference 2024.’

Sabah Kaiser, Consultant and Language Ambassador for Vandu Languages, articulated, “Our collective aspiration is to catalyse tangible changes in organisational cultures. We envision a shift towards more inclusive and equitable workplaces by fostering open dialogues and sharing invaluable insights. We anticipate that the discussions among our distinguished speakers and the collaborative engagement of attendees will not only raise awareness about equality, diversity, and inclusion (EDI) but will also serve as a catalyst for actionable strategies”.