Euro 2020: Where can you watch England v Ukraine in the Lewes district?
England will face Ukraine on Saturday (July 3) for a place in the semi-finals of Euro 2020 after beating Germany 2-0 in their last-16 match.
England secured their quarter-final spot on Tuesday at Wembley, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scoring.
Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park, with Artem Dovbyk scoring in extra time to take the team to the last eight.
Saturday’s quarter-final will take place at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, with kick off at 8pm.
BBC One will show the game and it will also be streamed on iPlayer.
Here we’ve rounded up a selection of pubs in the Lewes district that have been showing the tournament.
Several businesses have announced they are already fully booked, including: Brewers Arms, High Street, Lewes; Black Horse Inn, Western Road, Lewes; Elephant & Castle, White Hill, Lewes; The Volunteer, Eastgate Street, Lewes; The White Lion Hotel, Claremont Road, Seaford.
Other venues showing the Euros include:
The Ark, West Quay, Newhaven
The Tavern at Telscombe, South Coast Road, Peacehaven
The Seven Sisters, Alfriston Road, Seaford
It is advised to check with the pub listed as booking may be required.
Are you a venue in the Lewes district showing Euro 2020? Email us at [email protected] to be included