Euro 2020: Where can you watch England v Ukraine in the Lewes district?

Photograph: Unsplash

England secured their quarter-final spot on Tuesday at Wembley, with Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scoring.

Ukraine beat Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park, with Artem Dovbyk scoring in extra time to take the team to the last eight.

Saturday’s quarter-final will take place at Rome’s Stadio Olimpico, with kick off at 8pm.

BBC One will show the game and it will also be streamed on iPlayer.

Here we’ve rounded up a selection of pubs in the Lewes district that have been showing the tournament.

Other venues showing the Euros include:

The Ark, West Quay, Newhaven

The Tavern at Telscombe, South Coast Road, Peacehaven

The Seven Sisters, Alfriston Road, Seaford

It is advised to check with the pub listed as booking may be required.