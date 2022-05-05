Events around Horsham to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Head to Horsham Museum to make a coronation-themed craft over the extended bank holiday weekend. The museum is open Tuesday to Saturday and bank holiday weekends from 10am to 4pm, with free admission. The craft event is £1 per person.

Horsham Carfax Street Party:

The Carfax, Horsham. To celebrate the 70 year reign, The Capitol is hosting a street party in Horsham Carfax on Friday, June 3

To celebrate the 70 year reign, The Capitol is hosting a street party in Horsham Carfax on Friday, June 3. There will be delicious street food, freshly brewed local beer and prizes to be won. Local talent will be performing at the bandstand throughout the day. The event is from midday until late and is free to attend.

Horsham Carfax Proclamation:

Held on Thursday, June 2, at the Carfax Bandstand. Join people across the country and Commonwealth at 2pm to hear the official Queen’s Platinum Jubilee proclamation, read in Horsham by the council’s chairman, councillor Kate Rowbottom. This will be followed by a raising of the Jubilee flag near the Carfax War Memorial.

Horsham Sports Club:

Held on Sunday, June 3 from midday, Horsham Sports Club is hosting a Jubilee celebration. There will be live music, family sports, bar, traditional tea tent and dog show. Admission is free. More information can be found at www.horshamsportsclub.com/news/platinum-jubilee-party

Horsham Capitol, Beacon Lighting Ceremony:

At 9.45pm on Thursday, June 2, more than 1,500 Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit across the UK and Commonwealth on the first evening of the four-day Jubilee weekend. Visit The Capitol to join in at its own beacon lighting ceremony. The event will be supported by a piper and the Big Notes Choir.

Southwater Jubilee Jamboree:

Southwater’s Jubilee event will be held at the Ghyll Sports Field on Saturday, June 4 from 2pm to 6pm. There will be a fancy dress competition with the theme of anything royal. There will also be photo booths, football, face painting, performers and food stalls. Visit the Southwater Community Partnership Facebook page for more details.

Cowfold Picnic in the Park:

Held on Sunday, June 5 from 2pm to 8pm. Bring picnics, blankets and chairs for the community tea party. Ice cream vans, live music, a talent competition and karaoke are just some of the activities on offer at the Cowfold Picnic in the Park.

Dial Post Jubilee Party:

The Dial Post party will be held on Sunday, June 5 on The Green from 11am. The Crown will be running a BBQ from 1.30pm. There will be more entertainment on offer including a tombola, coconut shy, photo competitions and the Great Jubilee Bake Off. More details can be found at www.dialpostvillage.co.uk

Billingshurst Jubilee Coffee Morning:

This event will be held at the Billingshurst Centre on Saturday, June 4 from 10am to midday. The Jubilee coffee morning will be fundraising for Macmillan Cancer Support by selling cakes, preserves and crafts. There will also be a tombola and raffle.

Shipley Soapbox Derby:

The community in the parish of Shipley is preparing for its first Soapbox Derby on Friday, June 3 to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. Competitors will have to navigate their self-propelled, gravity driven creations down the hill in the bid to be the fastest, most impressive or funniest on the day. Spectators are welcome to come and watch the spectacle free of charge, from 11.30am, with parking available.

Henfield 70s concert:

Visit Henfield Hall on Saturday, June 4 from 7pm to 11pm for the 70th Jubilee Jamboree. The evening entertainment includes Rock’n’Roll music from live band The Chargers; two top DJ’s Jivin Jim Dandy and Big Paul Lawrence; and a burlesque performance from The Botanical Bombshell. Tickets are £12 each, available in advance or £15 each on the door. For more information and to buy tickets, visit https://allevents.in/worthing/the-queens-70th-jubilee-jamboree/200022320986521

Henfield Children’s Fun Day:

Held on Thursday, June 2, from 11am to 3pm, the children’s fun day will include sports taster sessions, arts and crafts and skateboarding classes. The event will take place on Kings Field.

Henfield Big Family Picnic:

The big family picnic will take place on Memorial Field from midday to 6pm on Sunday, June 5. Bring a picnic and enjoy the bar, afternoon tea, sports and music. There is a fancy dress competition with various themes: Children can dress up as kings and queens and adults are encouraged to ‘dress the decade’ with outfits inspired by the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s. For more information, visit www.henfield.gov.uk/jubilee

Jubilee Live Music Showcase at The Red Lyon, Slinfold:

Held at The Red Lyon pub, Slinfold, on Friday, June 3, the live music acoustic showcase will run from 1pm to 11pm. The event includes a closing set from musician Paul Stanworth. There will also be a disco from 9pm with Paul Burton, presenter on Burgess Hill Radio 103.8FM.

Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival:

The Storrington Jubilee Summer Festival will take place on Saturday, June 4, from 12pm to 9pm. There will be live music by various musicians, morris dancers, a dog show, bouncy castles, food stalls and so much more. For more information visit www.storrington.org.uk/event/storrington-queens-platinum-jubilee-summer-festival

Steyning High Street picnic:

Held on Sunday, June 5, Steyning High Street will host a Jubilee picnic party. Tables can seat up to six people and tables can be grouped together for larger parties. Book now at www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/RdiEJKhzXNnT

Rusper Organ Concert:

This event will be held before the Jubilee weekend, on Saturday, May 28. To celebrate the Jubilee, Rusper Church is hosting an evening of organ music with all funds going towards repairs on the church. There will be a coronation display during the concert evening, mounted by the Rusper History Group which everyone is welcome to view. Refreshments, including wine will be included. Tickets can be purchased on the door and please arrive 6.45pm for a 7pm start.

West Grinstead Horse and Cart Drive:

Join the Southern Carraige Driving Club to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with a drive on the beautiful Glebe Estate. The event will be held on Saturday, June 4 at 10am. Tickets cost £20 for SCDC members and £25 for non-members. Entries close on Monday, May 30 and no entries will be allowed on the day. Visit https://southerncarriagedriving.com/events/platinum-jubilee-drive-cones-day for more information.

The rest of West Sussex is also busy organising celebrations for the Jubilee weekend. See below for events further afield:

Burgess Hill Jubilee Fest:

Burgess Hill Town Council is proud to present its five-day festival, celebrating the Queen’s illustrious reign. The Jubilee Fest will run from June 1 to 5 and promises to have fun-packed activities for the entire family. There will be inflatables at Wowzer Wednesday, tile-painting workshops at the arts and crafts sessions and DJ workshops at Skate Fest. Party in the Park will return with an afternoon of entertainment from local bands, with food provided by Burgess Hill Bonfire Society and a bouncy castle. For the adults there will be the Jubilee Jest Comedy Night, beacon lighting, pipers and much more. Visit www.burgesshill.gov.uk/town-community/town-events/platinum-jubilee for more details.

Nymans Big Lunch:

The big lunch event will be held at the popular National Trust site on Sunday, June 5, from 10am to 5pm. Bring family, friends and a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in the beautiful gardens. Admission to the picnic is free but normal admission fees apply. For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/83c08789-5f29-40b1-9e19-6a2d7b9c46d2/pages/details

Standen House Big Lunch:

Another National Trust big lunch event will be held at Standen House, East Grinstead, on Sunday, June 5, from 10am to 5pm. Bring family, friends and a picnic to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee in the beautiful gardens. Admission to the picnic is free but normal admission fees apply. For more information, visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/events/05e9874b-3fac-4b68-87ac-e2b55a269102/pages/details

