Events at St John's Church, Burgess Hill, for Christmas

We love to see the community attending our Christmas Events at St John's in Burgess Hill.Please do come along and enjoy the festive season with us.

Hello from St John’s Church in Burgess Hill,

We want to let you know about our events and services leading up to Christmas,

We welcome everyone to our Events.

At St John’s we like to be able to put on some free to attend events which everyone can enjoy,

and to encourage people to come into our beautiful town centre Church.

All the details and posters are available on our website: stjohnschurchbh.org.uk

We also put them onto our facebook page fb.me/stjohnbh

Burgess Hill Town Day Art Exhibition, where local Artists will have works available to view and purchase Saturday 25th November 10-4pm

Sussex Harmonisers Free concert Tuesday 12th December 7.30pm

Carols/Lighting of the Christmas Tree Wednesday 13th Dec 7.00pm

Mid Sussex Brass Band Christmas Concert Thursday 21st December 7.30pm – Tickets £10 on Ticketsource or the Help Point or on the door

Christmas Services at St John’s

Evensong Saturday 18th November 4-5.30pm

Posada & Toy Service within Sunday Eucharist 26th November 10.00am

Christingle within Sunday Eucharist 3rd December 10.00am

A candlelit service of Nine Lessons and Carols Sunday 17th Dec 4.00pm

Christmas Eve -Sunday 24th December 8.00am Said Eucharist & Sung Eucharist 10.00am

Children’s Crib & Nativity Service 4pm for families

Midnight Mass 11.30pm

Christmas Day -Monday 25th December

Said Eucharist 8.00am & Christmas Eucharist 10.00am

Epiphany -Sunday 7th January