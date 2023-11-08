Events at St John's Church, Burgess Hill, for Christmas
Hello from St John’s Church in Burgess Hill,
We want to let you know about our events and services leading up to Christmas,
We welcome everyone to our Events.
At St John’s we like to be able to put on some free to attend events which everyone can enjoy,
and to encourage people to come into our beautiful town centre Church.
All the details and posters are available on our website: stjohnschurchbh.org.uk
We also put them onto our facebook page fb.me/stjohnbh
Burgess Hill Town Day Art Exhibition, where local Artists will have works available to view and purchase Saturday 25th November 10-4pm
Sussex Harmonisers Free concert Tuesday 12th December 7.30pm
Carols/Lighting of the Christmas Tree Wednesday 13th Dec 7.00pm
Mid Sussex Brass Band Christmas Concert Thursday 21st December 7.30pm – Tickets £10 on Ticketsource or the Help Point or on the door
Christmas Services at St John’s
Evensong Saturday 18th November 4-5.30pm
Posada & Toy Service within Sunday Eucharist 26th November 10.00am
Christingle within Sunday Eucharist 3rd December 10.00am
A candlelit service of Nine Lessons and Carols Sunday 17th Dec 4.00pm
Christmas Eve -Sunday 24th December 8.00am Said Eucharist & Sung Eucharist 10.00am
Children’s Crib & Nativity Service 4pm for families
Midnight Mass 11.30pm
Christmas Day -Monday 25th December
Said Eucharist 8.00am & Christmas Eucharist 10.00am
Epiphany -Sunday 7th January
Said Eucharist 8.00am & Sung Eucharist 10.00am