BREAKING

Events at St John's Church, Burgess Hill, for Christmas

We love to see the community attending our Christmas Events at St John's in Burgess Hill.Please do come along and enjoy the festive season with us.
By Amelia GeorgiouContributor
Published 8th Nov 2023, 11:05 GMT
Updated 8th Nov 2023, 11:06 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Hello from St John’s Church in Burgess Hill,

We want to let you know about our events and services leading up to Christmas,

We welcome everyone to our Events.

Submitted articleSubmitted article
Submitted article
Most Popular

    At St John’s we like to be able to put on some free to attend events which everyone can enjoy,

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    and to encourage people to come into our beautiful town centre Church.

    All the details and posters are available on our website: stjohnschurchbh.org.uk

    We also put them onto our facebook page fb.me/stjohnbh

    Burgess Hill Town Day Art Exhibition, where local Artists will have works available to view and purchase Saturday 25th November 10-4pm

    Sussex Harmonisers Free concert Tuesday 12th December 7.30pm

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Carols/Lighting of the Christmas Tree Wednesday 13th Dec 7.00pm

    Mid Sussex Brass Band Christmas Concert Thursday 21st December 7.30pm – Tickets £10 on Ticketsource or the Help Point or on the door

    Christmas Services at St John’s

    Evensong Saturday 18th November 4-5.30pm

    Posada & Toy Service within Sunday Eucharist 26th November 10.00am

    Christingle within Sunday Eucharist 3rd December 10.00am

    Carols/Lighting of the Christmas Tree Wednesday 13th Dec 7.00pm

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A candlelit service of Nine Lessons and Carols Sunday 17th Dec 4.00pm

    Christmas Eve -Sunday 24th December 8.00am Said Eucharist & Sung Eucharist 10.00am

    Children’s Crib & Nativity Service 4pm for families

    Midnight Mass 11.30pm

    Christmas Day -Monday 25th December

    Said Eucharist 8.00am & Christmas Eucharist 10.00am

    Epiphany -Sunday 7th January

    Said Eucharist 8.00am & Sung Eucharist 10.00am

    Related topics:St John'sBurgess HillArtists