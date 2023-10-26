Exclusive special offer on Arundel Historic Tours – and chance to win free tour for four plus two free books

If you want to know anything about Arundel, postman Martin Alderton is your man – and with more than 10 years of leading historic walking tours under his belt, most of the answers come quite easily.

Martin missed out on being a Mullet, the name given to people born in Arundel, because most mums at the time travelled to Zacharty Merton Maternity Hospital in Rustington to give birth. But he was brought up in the town and has always been fascinated by its history.

He has turned his love for Arundel into a thriving business, setting up Arundel Walking Tours in 2012 with his partner Karen for pre-booked groups and then expanding to their regular turn-up-and-go walk and talk lasting 75 minutes.

Martin uses his knowledge, humour, friends and tourism qualification to produce a unique, fun, adaptable tour that fills people with the stories, history and wonder that is Arundel.

Arundel Town Tours is based in High Street, Arundel. Photo by Derek Martin / Sussex World

The couple published their first book, Arundel A Postman's View, in June 2020 to celebrate all the things visitors can so easily miss. They draw on all their experience to create their very own tribute to the town, a book aimed primarily at tourists.

The aim is to give visitors something to take away with them, to point them towards the many interesting buildings and architecture that are away from the High Street and to inform, educate and inspire.

Arundel The Dark Side followed in November 2021. It brings together many ghost stories, murders, smuggling, highwaymen and strange stories from around the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The books are priced at £5 each – 'a bit more than a postcard but less than a major book'.

A walking tour group outside Arundel Cathedral

Martin and Karen are offering Sussex World readers a special offer of a tour for four people plus two books for £25, a saving of £15, when booked between now and April 1, 2024. Telephone 07443896480 and ask for the Sussex World deal to book.

They are also offering one group the opportunity to get the same deal for free as the prize in an exclusive Sussex World competition draw. To enter, visit destinationarundel.com and click on Contact Us, then use the contact message to enter Sussex World tour draw plus your name and contact number. Entries close on Thursday, November 9, 2023.