Explore Amberley Museum at night and ride on a ghost train at Spooktacular Halloween evening
The special evening on Saturday, October 28, from 6.30pm to 9pm will give visitors the opportunity to explore all the museum's exhibits after dark.
Staff advise that you take a torch, warm clothes and suitable footwear 'for running away from spooky encounters'.
Tickets must be pre booked online. The price is £12.50 each for members and non-members of the museum.
This family event is for over-12s only and it is not suitable for dogs. Hot food and refreshments will be served in the Limeburner’s Café.
When you book your tickets at www.amberleymuseum.co.uk you will be asked to choose a time slot. This is your ghost train ride time and you can still visit the museum from the opening time.
Other half-term fun at Amberley includes hands-on leaf printing activities for children of all ages from Wednesday, October 25, to Friday, October 27, from 11am to 3pm.
Visit the pottery, where resident potter Nancy Scantlebury-Thompson will be holding 'play with clay' sessions throughout half term. Visitors can have a go at making a pumpkin, witch and wizard hats and cats.
Take nostalgic bus and train rides around the site and enjoy nature walks, all included in the price of general admission.