Here are five walks to try.

The National Trust has a number of walks featured on its website including a circular walk which includes a Roman road, a chalky Woodland Ride known locally as ‘Leper’s Path’ and Iron Age lynchets across a small pasture. The walk takes about two hours and is six kilometres long.

The walk starts at Bignor Hill car park, head towards the two radio masts, passing the signpost to 'NOVIOMAGUS’. Here there are pink signs you can follow or continue on the National Trust route. This walk includes an ‘agger’, or a surviving Roman Road, and the 'Six-Ways' signpost (where eight ways now meet). Locally it is known as 'Shippams Poste' after this famous local family, who donated it, and Leper's Path runs pale and chalky between tall beeches and other trees.

Walkers on the South Downs.

In Hastings discover the Stade Trail, where you can meander around the famous fishing quarter of Hastings, taking in the sights of the Lifeboat station, East Hill Lift, Shipwreck Museum, Fishermen’s Museum and Hastings Aquarium. For a map pick up a leaflet from the Tourist Information Centre.

The Downs Link crosses the Surrey Hills, the Low Weald, the South Downs and the Coastal Plain. Starting at St Martha’s Hill near Guildford it runs to Shoreham by Sea totalling 59km/39 miles, or it can be split up into sections. The final stage is Bramber to Shoreham-by-Sea 6.6km (4.1 miles).

Follow the trail south along the River Adur valley as it cuts through the South Downs. To avoid crossing the busy A283, take the alternative route which takes you under the A283. The trains once crossed the Adur at Coombes. This section of the railway was used by the cement works to carry freight to Shoreham and was not closed until 1981. Lancing College Chapel dominates the landscape to the west. The land to the south, once salt marsh, is now the site of Shoreham Airport. Botolphs is the meeting point of the South Downs Way and the Downs Link. Cross the bridge to complete the journey to Shoreham. Carry on past the toll bridge until you reach the end of the Downs Link.

In Portsmouth try the Millennium Promenade. Three kilometres of promenade now links all of Portsmouth’s historic waterfront. The route starts from Spur Redoubt near Clarence Pier, Southsea, and finishes on The Hard. The route is indicated by a chain motif set into the floor.

If you are interested in a challenge you could walk the whole of the South Downs Way. The route begins in Winchester and stretches 100 miles to Eastbourne. Along the way you can enjoy unspoilt views of the countryside, including Arundel, Fulking, Beachy Head and Alfriston.