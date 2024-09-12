Explore the hidden delights of Cowdray’s Walled Garden at the Wedding Open Day in October

The Walled Garden Wedding Open Day takes place on Sunday 13th October giving couples as well as their friends and family the chance to explore the hidden delights of Cowdray’s Walled Garden as well as gain inspiration for a magical wedding.

Florists, caterers, photographers, wedding stylists, cake makers and many more carefully chosen exhibitors will be on hand along with Cowdray’s experienced wedding team to discuss everything couples need to know about saying ‘I do’ in this glorious setting.

The day runs from 11am to 3pm, with visitors able to enjoy complimentary canapés and refreshments as they explore this countryside venue and discover the two spacious reception rooms, Dressing Room, and of course the garden itself.

This is a perfect opportunity to talk to a selection of trusted suppliers and friends, including Cowdray’s in-house caterers The Yellow Kitchen, not only about this charming and romantic wedding venue for all seasons but also about creating your perfect day.

A wedding at The Walled Garden

The Walled Garden is located next to the historic Cowdray Ruins in the heart of Midhurst, West Sussex and has two large rooms and a wonderful walled garden with manicured borders which is available for weddings, celebrations and private parties.

Everyone is welcome. Please book your complimentary tickets on the link below: cowdray.co.uk/events/the-walled-garden-wedding-open-day-3/