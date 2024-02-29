Exploring the healing world of herbs – new book

Christine Iverson (contributed pic)

The Herbal Apothecary has been published by Summersdale at £14.99 and is available online and also at Tuppenny Barn Organics, The Weald and Downland Living Museum, Artisan at the Barn in Petworth and Pulborough plus high street book stores.

Christine explained: “For centuries our ancestors have looked to herbs and spices not just for food, but also for healing. Every medieval village would have resident ‘cunning folk’ who would have the knowledge to find a plant that could be turned into a herbal remedy, a potion or a charm. So much of this knowledge was passed down verbally as very few poorer people were able to read and write sadly meaning that much of this knowledge has been lost over time. As J R R Tolkien once said ‘Pay heed to the tales of old wives. It may well be that they alone keep in memory what it was once needful for the wise to know.’ My aim is to give my readers the confidence to rediscover the natural art of herbalism and ensure that the folklore of our ancestors isn’t forgotten forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When carrying out research for The Herbal Apothecary, I was amazed to discover that many of the herbs and spices that we have at home don’t just add flavour to cooking but are also packed full of healing properties. Garlic is both antibiotic and immune boosting whilst rosemary can not only enhance your memory but is useful in the treatment of an itchy scalp and dandruff. Cinnamon has really useful antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties as well as adding flavour to sweet and savoury cooking. With a few additions from your larder, it’s really easy to create your very own kitchen apothecary enabling you to treat minor ailments as well as enjoying cost-effective beauty treatments.

Most Popular

“Making a simple herbal remedy for a family member with a sore throat or problem skin is such a great skill to learn and can save you money. Knowing when to seek medical attention is also a great skill. Common sense must be your watchword as some herbs and spices are not suitable for everyone. Always do your research.

“The Herbal Apothecary is the fourth book in the Apothecary series and seemed like a logical next step in my writing career. Previously I have concentrated on healing plants found in the UK whereas this new publication has taken me all around the world following in the footsteps of the ancient spice traders. The folklore and superstitions of other cultures is absolutely fascinating. Did you know that carrying or wearing cloves will make you more attractive and keep your friendships strong and that turmeric has a really important role in Hindu weddings and even has a whole ceremony named after it? Sadly, there were also huge sacrifices and loss of life suffered by many cultures at the hands of greedy merchants to enable all of us to have a jam-packed spice rack at home.

“There is a definite upsurge in interest in natural remedies especially since Covid and I find that my readers also really enjoy the history, folklore and superstition attached to each herb."