Face-to-face fire station open days return for first time since pandemic at Midhurst Fire Station

Firefighters across West Sussex and Midhurst are looking forward to throwing open their fire station doors and welcoming back local communities for the first time since 2019.

Throughout the summer, events are being held across the county and families are invited to come along for jam-packed days full of fun and fire safety, as well as getting a look behind-the-scenes at the fire service.

At each of the open days, firefighters will be running a series of practical displays as well as being on hand to provide fire and road safety advice and answer any questions that people may have.

Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Peter Rickard said: “Over the last two years we have held virtual open days for members of the public to watch on social media, but we have really missed being able to hold in-person events.

“We can’t wait to open the doors to some of our fire stations, meet with our local residents and really be at the centre of these communities.

"We are determined to make up for lost time and hold the best open days to date, so they aren’t to be missed.”

Midhurst Fire Station will open on September 3 from 11am until 4pm.