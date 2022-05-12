1. Brick Wonder at Novium Museum, Chicheser

It is your last chance to visit Brick Wonders at the Novium, as the exhibition ends on June 5. It will transport you around the world to wonders old and new, recreated from 500,000 LEGO® bricks by Warren Elsmore and his team. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents.

Photo: contrib