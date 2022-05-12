Here are a few ideas of things we have found.
Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.
The half term is Monday, May 30 to Friday, June 3.
The May Bank Holiday weekend has been moved to Thursday, June 2, and an additional Bank Holiday on Friday, June 3 will see a four-day weekend to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.
Scroll through our gallery of things to do in the Chichester area over half term and if you have other ideas for us to add to the list, please do let us know.
1. Brick Wonder at Novium Museum, Chicheser
It is your last chance to visit Brick Wonders at the Novium, as the exhibition ends on June 5. It will transport you around the world to wonders old and new, recreated from 500,000 LEGO® bricks by Warren Elsmore and his team. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents.
Photo: contrib
2. Boxgrove Priory
An English Heritage site it is free to explore the small Benedictine priory of Boxgrove, which was founded in about 1107. Picture: Kate Shemilt
Photo: Kate Shemilt
3. Bognor Regis Carnival
Bognor Regis Carnival is back this year with a regal theme. It starts Saturday June 4, at midday. The following day, there will be a street party on The Esplanade, starting at 2pm and lasting until 6pm. Complete with live music, street food, children's entertainment and more.
Photo: Derek Martin
4. Cowdray Ruins
The Cowdray Ruins is one of England's most important early Tudor Houses. Take a walk nearby and enjoy the farm shop and cafe. Picture: Steve Robards
Photo: Steve Robards