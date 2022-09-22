4. Fairytale Week at Novium Museum, Chichester

The Novium Museum in Chichester is hosting a fairytale week. On Tuesday, October 25 join Treehouse Theatre Company for interactive storytelling at The Guildhall in Priory Park, at 10.30am it will be Jack and the Beanstalk and at 1pm it will be Little Red Riding Hood. Dress up, create and perform your very own fairytale and make some music, before listening to the classic story performed. £6 per child, with accompanying adults free (please book for all attending). On Friday, October 28 at 10am, 11.30am and 1.30pm the museum will be hosting a puppet theatre workshop. Let your imagine lead the way as you create your very own puppet theatre. Taking inspiration from classic fairytales, create a puppet theatre and a selection of characters of your choice using a range of art and craft materials. The workshop lasts 1 hour 15 minutes. The session is suitable for children aged seven to 11. £6 per child, with accompanying adults free (please book for all attending).

Photo: Shutterstock