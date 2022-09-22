Here are a few ideas of things we have found.
Some are free and some you need to get tickets, check their websites before you visit.
The half term is Monday, October 24 to Friday, October 28.
Scroll through our gallery of things to do in the Chichester area over half term and if you have other ideas for us to add to the list, please do let us know.
1. Boxgrove Priory
An English Heritage site it is free to explore the small Benedictine priory of Boxgrove, which was founded in about 1107. Picture: Kate Shemilt
2. Horrible tasks of the past, Weald & Downland Living Museum
This October half term find out about and take part in some horrible tasks of the past as you explore the Weald & Downland Living Museum. Follow a trail around the site to find out more about horrible things that people (including children) had to eat, smell, experience or do as a job or household task in the past.
3. Cowdray Ruins
The Cowdray Ruins is one of England's most important early Tudor Houses. Take a walk nearby and enjoy the farm shop and cafe. Picture: Steve Robards
4. Fairytale Week at Novium Museum, Chichester
The Novium Museum in Chichester is hosting a fairytale week.
On Tuesday, October 25 join Treehouse Theatre Company for interactive storytelling at The Guildhall in Priory Park, at 10.30am it will be Jack and the Beanstalk and at 1pm it will be Little Red Riding Hood. Dress up, create and perform your very own fairytale and make some music, before listening to the classic story performed. £6 per child, with accompanying adults free (please book for all attending).
On Friday, October 28 at 10am, 11.30am and 1.30pm the museum will be hosting a puppet theatre workshop. Let your imagine lead the way as you create your very own puppet theatre. Taking inspiration from classic fairytales, create a puppet theatre and a selection of characters of your choice using a range of art and craft materials. The workshop lasts 1 hour 15 minutes. The session is suitable for children aged seven to 11. £6 per child, with accompanying adults free (please book for all attending).
