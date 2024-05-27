Family fun at 1940s night in Whatlington
Step back in time to the 1940s with a quiz, games, music and snacks from the era at a fun night for all the family.
The good news is you don't need to have lived through the 40s to answer the quiz questions but you do need to book your £5pp ticket in advance to take part in the evening.
And you'll even get your own ration book to top up your table snacks! Think bread pudding, jam tarts and crisps with salt sachets.
The traditional, bunting-filled village hall in Whatlington Road near Battle is the venue and you could scoop a 40s-themed prize in the raffle to raise funds to support former service personnel.
To book a ticket or find out more email [email protected] or call Steve Turner on 07941 669678. Sorry, applications via carrier pigeon cannot be accepted.