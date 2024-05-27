Family fun at 1940s night in Whatlington

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A fun quiz, 40s style snacks and music from the era will mark the D-Day 80 anniversary and raise funds for Help for Heroes at Whatlington Village Hall on Saturday, June 8 from 7pm.

Step back in time to the 1940s with a quiz, games, music and snacks from the era at a fun night for all the family.

The good news is you don't need to have lived through the 40s to answer the quiz questions but you do need to book your £5pp ticket in advance to take part in the evening.

And you'll even get your own ration book to top up your table snacks! Think bread pudding, jam tarts and crisps with salt sachets.

40s evening at Whatlington Village Hall.

The traditional, bunting-filled village hall in Whatlington Road near Battle is the venue and you could scoop a 40s-themed prize in the raffle to raise funds to support former service personnel.