Family fun at South Downs Planetarium for half term

An exciting range of presentations in the Dome, solar observing, a meteorite demonstration, Life on Mars activities and much more are taking place at the South Downs Planetarium in Chichester during half term.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Family Fun Space Days will be held on Tuesday, October 28, Wednesday, October 29, and Thursday, October 30, from 10am to 12.30pm and 1.30pm to 4pm each day at the Kingsham Road centre.

A wide range of space-themed activities will be on offer, suitable for both children and their accompanying adults, including. Virtual Reality headsets, safe solar observing (weather permitting), model rocket launches, drawing craters on the Moon with a telescope, finding dark skies locally for stargazing, could you spot a meteorite, looking at rocks and fossils, giant wooden jigsaw puzzle. space-themed dressing-up clothes. the importance of dark skies for wildlife. drawing and colouring table, light refreshments (for an additional charge).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weather permitting, some activities may take place outside of the main Planetarium building, either on the hard standing car park areas or on the adjacent school playing field.

Advanced booking is essential through the planetarium website. Call 01243 774400