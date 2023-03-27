Edit Account-Sign Out
Family fun to be held at Midhurst Rother College in upcoming Community Day

Midhurst Rother College is set to host a Community Day, full of family fun and leisure activities.

By Sam Pole
Published 27th Mar 2023, 12:57 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 12:58 BST

From 10am to 2pm on Saturday, April 22, many fun filled events and activities will pack Midhurst Rother College.

Activities and fun on the day includes: Lifestyle, Lesiure and Fitness and local craftspeople.

Entry to the event will be free with a small charge for certain activities on the day.

    Stalls are still currently available and for more information email [email protected] or call 01730 812451.

