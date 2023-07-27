Famous television characters are coming to Sharnfold Farm

Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross is staging three special days:
- August 1, Bluey and Bingo from the kids TV show Bluey are on site
- August 16, it's Peppa and George, a must for Peppa Pig fans
- August 30, it's Chase and Marshall, the mighty pups from PAW Patrol.
Pre-book your tickets from £6.45 per person.
Go to www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk
Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "All three days are proving incredibly popular we are hoping all three will sell out."
Sharnfold is owned by The Family Parks Group.