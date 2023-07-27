NationalWorldTV
Famous television characters are coming to Sharnfold Farm

Famous television characters are coming to a top East Sussex visitor attraction during the summer holidays this August.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 27th Jul 2023, 09:08 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 09:09 BST

Sharnfold Farm at Stone Cross is staging three special days:

  • August 1, Bluey and Bingo from the kids TV show Bluey are on site
  • August 16, it's Peppa and George, a must for Peppa Pig fans
  • August 30, it's Chase and Marshall, the mighty pups from PAW Patrol.

Pre-book your tickets from £6.45 per person.

    Go to www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk

    Donna Bull from Sharnfold said: "All three days are proving incredibly popular we are hoping all three will sell out."

    Sharnfold is owned by The Family Parks Group.

