Famous TV characters coming to East Sussex on Wednesday

There are a few tickets left for the event on Wednesday August 16 at the Farm in Stone Cross, between Eastbourne and Hailsham.
It is part of a six-week Be Amaized summer event at the popular visitor attraction.
This is the second of three TV character days.
The first, Bluey and Bingo from the much-loved TV kids show Bluey, was a complete sell out on August 1.
Peppa Pig and George are expected to be just as popular this week.
You can go on the farm trail at Sharnfold, and you will have the chance to see the pair in the Sussex Barn.
To book, go to www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk