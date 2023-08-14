BREAKING
Famous TV characters coming to East Sussex on Wednesday

THERE are now just two days until Peppa Pig and her little brother George come to Sharnfold Farm in East Sussex.
By Peter LindseyContributor
Published 14th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

There are a few tickets left for the event on Wednesday August 16 at the Farm in Stone Cross, between Eastbourne and Hailsham.

It is part of a six-week Be Amaized summer event at the popular visitor attraction.

This is the second of three TV character days.

Peppa Pig - picture courtesy of Sharnfold FarmPeppa Pig - picture courtesy of Sharnfold Farm
Peppa Pig - picture courtesy of Sharnfold Farm
The first, Bluey and Bingo from the much-loved TV kids show Bluey, was a complete sell out on August 1.

Peppa Pig and George are expected to be just as popular this week.

You can go on the farm trail at Sharnfold, and you will have the chance to see the pair in the Sussex Barn.

To book, go to www.sharnfoldfarm.co.uk

