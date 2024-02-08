Farmer, Butcher, Chef presents an alternative to the usual Valentine’s Day dinners with an Anti-Valentine's Day celebration!
Say goodbye to awkward silences and embrace the joy of your own fabulousness in an evening filled with mischief, music and delectable delights.
On the night of Wednesday 14 February, Farmer, Butcher, Chef is transforming into the ultimate haven. So raise a glass to mates, newfound freedom and even your other half – if they've got a sense of humour!
Dance along to our DJ who'll be blasting out break-up songs. Burn your old love letters on the fire pits outside and smash your food with hammers – it’s the liberating experience you didn't know you needed. And you can forget about romantic tables for two; this event is all about getting stuck in together on our long communal tables.
For just £40 a head, guests will be treated to a specially crafted cocktail and bar snacks to kick off the night, followed by a delicious main course from the renowned Farmer, Butcher, Chef kitchen.
Join us at Farmer, Butcher, Chef on Wednesday 14 February for an Anti-Valentine's Day experience that breaks the rules and promises an evening of mischief, laughter and culinary delights. Book your spot now and make this Valentine's Day one to remember for all the right reasons.