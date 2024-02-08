Farmer, Butcher, Chef presents an alternative to the usual Valentine’s Day dinners with an Anti-Valentine's Day celebration!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Say goodbye to awkward silences and embrace the joy of your own fabulousness in an evening filled with mischief, music and delectable delights.

On the night of Wednesday 14 February, Farmer, Butcher, Chef is transforming into the ultimate haven. So raise a glass to mates, newfound freedom and even your other half – if they've got a sense of humour!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dance along to our DJ who'll be blasting out break-up songs. Burn your old love letters on the fire pits outside and smash your food with hammers – it’s the liberating experience you didn't know you needed. And you can forget about romantic tables for two; this event is all about getting stuck in together on our long communal tables.

Most Popular

Anti Valentine's Day mischief at Farmer, Butcher, Chef at Goodwood

For just £40 a head, guests will be treated to a specially crafted cocktail and bar snacks to kick off the night, followed by a delicious main course from the renowned Farmer, Butcher, Chef kitchen.