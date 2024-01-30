Fatboy Slim and other celebrities to take part in East Sussex football charity match
On Friday, February 2 at 7.30pm, a bevy of celebrities and ex-professionals will play in the game between Martlets FC and HPS Newhaven to help raise money for charity Martlets.
Martlets is a charity providing essential care to people affected by terminal illness in Brighton and Hove, and surrounding areas.
Their teams help patients and their loved ones to ‘live life to the full during the precious time they have together.’
In a statement, a spokesperson for Martlets said: "Don't miss your chance to see Martlets FC play against HPS Newhaven, in a match that will raise funds for life-changing hospice care at Martlets.
"The Martlets FC squad includes Fatboy Slim, actor Jamie Kenna, ex Brighton & Hove Albion players, TikTok and YouTube stars, ex Sussex County players and more…
"There will also be some great prizes up for grabs in the raffle and silent auction.”