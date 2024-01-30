BREAKING

Fatboy Slim and other celebrities to take part in East Sussex football charity match

Fatboy Slim and other celebrities will be taking part in a charity match at Newhaven Football Club.
Sam Pole
By Sam Pole
Published 30th Jan 2024, 17:49 GMT
Updated 30th Jan 2024, 17:54 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

On Friday, February 2 at 7.30pm, a bevy of celebrities and ex-professionals will play in the game between Martlets FC and HPS Newhaven to help raise money for charity Martlets.

Martlets is a charity providing essential care to people affected by terminal illness in Brighton and Hove, and surrounding areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Their teams help patients and their loved ones to ‘live life to the full during the precious time they have together.’

Most Popular
    Fatboy Slim and other celebrities will be taking part in a charity match at Newhaven Football Club. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)Fatboy Slim and other celebrities will be taking part in a charity match at Newhaven Football Club. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)
    Fatboy Slim and other celebrities will be taking part in a charity match at Newhaven Football Club. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

    In a statement, a spokesperson for Martlets said: "Don't miss your chance to see Martlets FC play against HPS Newhaven, in a match that will raise funds for life-changing hospice care at Martlets.

    "The Martlets FC squad includes Fatboy Slim, actor Jamie Kenna, ex Brighton & Hove Albion players, TikTok and YouTube stars, ex Sussex County players and more…

    "There will also be some great prizes up for grabs in the raffle and silent auction.”

    Related topics:East SussexBrightonHove