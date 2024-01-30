Fatboy Slim and other celebrities to take part in East Sussex football charity match

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Friday, February 2 at 7.30pm, a bevy of celebrities and ex-professionals will play in the game between Martlets FC and HPS Newhaven to help raise money for charity Martlets.

Martlets is a charity providing essential care to people affected by terminal illness in Brighton and Hove, and surrounding areas.

Their teams help patients and their loved ones to ‘live life to the full during the precious time they have together.’

Fatboy Slim and other celebrities will be taking part in a charity match at Newhaven Football Club. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

In a statement, a spokesperson for Martlets said: "Don't miss your chance to see Martlets FC play against HPS Newhaven, in a match that will raise funds for life-changing hospice care at Martlets.

"The Martlets FC squad includes Fatboy Slim, actor Jamie Kenna, ex Brighton & Hove Albion players, TikTok and YouTube stars, ex Sussex County players and more…