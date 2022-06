The 40-acre South Downs site is home to a fascinating collection of more than 50 rescued rural buildings, historic gardens and craft and trade displays.

Breakfast and lunch is also available at the waterside café, making it a perfect place to spend Father’s Day.

The offer is available on Sunday (June 19) only, and the historic site is open to visitors from 10.30am - 6.00pm.

Men go free on Father's Day at the Weald and Downland Museum.

The Weald and Downland Museum is situated in Town Lane, Singleton, PO18 0EU.

To book tickets, visit: www.wealddown.co.uk