Fatto a Mano to host Brighton ‘world’s best pizza’ masterclasses to raise money for charity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Masterclass guests will learn how to make Fatto a Mano and Franco’s limited edition collaboration special (now available at all Fatto a Mano sites until 2nd June), which sees Fatto a Mano's pizza dough topped with the recipe for the chef’s award-winning, unconventional take on the classic margherita.
This includes buffalo and fior di latte mozzarella and Barbera Lorenzo extra virgin olive oil, dots of basil oil and Franco Pepe’s riccio (‘curly’) tomato passata, made from an ancient variety grown exclusively for the chef in his home city of Caiazzo.
Running from 7pm-9pm at Fatto a Mano’s Central Production Kitchen (3-4 Circus Parade, BN1 4GW), attendees with learn about the restaurant’s dough production process; make dough balls for proving; shape their own pizza bases and cover them in toppings, before cooking and enjoying their pizza. Guests will also be served drinks throughout the evening (alcoholic and soft), and receive a goodie bag to take away.
Tickets are available HERE and priced at £40 per person, with all money taken donated to Italian children’s charity La Scugnizzeria.