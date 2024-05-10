Fatto a Mano to host Brighton ‘world’s best pizza’ masterclasses to raise money for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On 20th and 21st May, Neapolitan pizza specialists Fatto a Mano will host a duo of Brighton masterclasses, teaching diners how to make a version of the ‘world’s best pizza’ – the Margherita Sbagliata, the signature pizza from Naples’s Master Pizzaiolo Franco Pepe, star of Netflix’s Chef’s Table: Pizza.

Masterclass guests will learn how to make Fatto a Mano and Franco’s limited edition collaboration special (now available at all Fatto a Mano sites until 2nd June), which sees Fatto a Mano's pizza dough topped with the recipe for the chef’s award-winning, unconventional take on the classic margherita.

This includes buffalo and fior di latte mozzarella and Barbera Lorenzo extra virgin olive oil, dots of basil oil and Franco Pepe’s riccio (‘curly’) tomato passata, made from an ancient variety grown exclusively for the chef in his home city of Caiazzo.

Running from 7pm-9pm at Fatto a Mano’s Central Production Kitchen (3-4 Circus Parade, BN1 4GW), attendees with learn about the restaurant’s dough production process; make dough balls for proving; shape their own pizza bases and cover them in toppings, before cooking and enjoying their pizza. Guests will also be served drinks throughout the evening (alcoholic and soft), and receive a goodie bag to take away.