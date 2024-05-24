Faulty Towers the dining experience comes to Worthing
The world-renowned immersive phenomenon is currently celebrating its twenty-fifth anniversary as the world’s most sought-after tribute to the BBC sitcom. Faulty Towers The Dining Experience is an unmissable highly interactive comedy spectacular, where audiences enjoy a 3-course meal alongside 5-star comedy.
When the audience become diners in the ‘Faulty Towers’ restaurant, pretty much anything can happen – because 70% of the show is improvised. The fun starts as guests wait to be seated. It then hurtles along in a 2-hour tour de force of gags and shambolic service as Basil, Sybil and Manuel serve a ‘70s-style 3-course meal together with a good dollop of mayhem.
Expect the unexpected!
Doors open 7:00pm. Show starts 7:30pm.
£53 pp. All tickets include a 3-course meal and 2-hour interactive show.
To read more about this fabulous immersive dining experiance, see the menu and all the full booking details you can head to events on our website or facebook:
Tel: 01903 230451
Email: [email protected]