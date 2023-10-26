Felines 1st Cat Homing Show and Christmas Bazaar
Felines 1st Cat Homing Show and Christmas Bazaar takes place at the Hawth Theatre 27th November 11am - 3pm. Join us for something for all the family!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Where: Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ
When: Sunday 12th November 2023
What: Gifts, Raffle, Cat Tombola, Cat Goods, Jigsaws, Homemade Jams, Marmalade, Honey, Jewellery, Christmas Gifts.
Why: Come and meet some of the cats looking for a new home.