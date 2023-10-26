BREAKING
Felines 1st Cat Homing Show and Christmas Bazaar

Felines 1st Cat Homing Show and Christmas Bazaar takes place at the Hawth Theatre 27th November 11am - 3pm. Join us for something for all the family!
By John NewtonContributor
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:26 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:29 BST
Where: Hawth Theatre, Hawth Avenue, Crawley, RH10 6YZ

When: Sunday 12th November 2023

What: Gifts, Raffle, Cat Tombola, Cat Goods, Jigsaws, Homemade Jams, Marmalade, Honey, Jewellery, Christmas Gifts.

Why: Come and meet some of the cats looking for a new home.

